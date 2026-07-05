Protesters who tried to stop Punjab education minister’s convoy sent to judicial custody

A day after eight members of the 5,994 Unemployed Teacher Union Punjab were arrested for stopping the convoy of Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains while he was on his way to an event at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Sangrur, a local court sent them to judicial custody. The protesters were arrested for stopping the convoy of Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains while he was on his way to an event at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Sangrur. (HT)

Carrying banners and raising slogans, the protesters were demanding the immediate completion of the 5,995 elementary teacher training (ETT) recruitment process, which they say is pending since the advertisement was first issued in 2022.

Sangrur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalbir Singh said the eight people were booked under Sections 195(1)( assaulting, obstructing, or using criminal force against a public servant), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 221(voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of their official duties), 285( danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 190 (joint liability for group crimes) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sangrur city police station.

Meanwhile, 12 protesters who were staging a sit-in next to a BSNL tower in Dhuri have been also sent to judicial custody. Dhuri deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurpreet Singh said the protesters had set up their dharna near a residential area on June 9 and police had been receiving continuous complaints from the neighbourhood.

“This morning, when we asked them to clear the area, they refused to vacate the site, prompting us to register an FIR against them,” DSP Singh said. One of the protesters, Harjeet Singh, 39, carrying a petrol bottle and threatening self-immolation had climbed up a BSNL tower in Dhuri on June 9. While he remains on the top, his supporters have been sent to judicial custody.