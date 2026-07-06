The registration process for TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 counselling has started for candidates seeking admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB courses in law colleges across Telangana. Eligible candidates can complete the registration process by visiting the official counselling website. TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 registration begins at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in, direct link here (Pexels/Representational Image)

To take part in the counselling process, candidates must first register online and pay the required processing fee. They also need to upload all the necessary documents for certificate verification. The verification process is an important step, and only those candidates whose documents are successfully verified will be allowed to move to the next stage of counselling.

What happens if you miss a seat in JoSAA? CSAB counselling explained The counselling authority will release the list of eligible candidates. Those whose certificates are approved can then fill in their web options by choosing their preferred law colleges and courses. The web option entry will begin on July 16 and continue till July 19. Candidates are advised to fill in their choices carefully, as seat allotment will be based on the options entered during this period.

If candidates want to make any changes to the colleges or courses selected, they will get a chance to edit their web options on July 20. This will be the final opportunity to update their preferences before the seat allotment process begins.

According to the counselling schedule, the Phase 1 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on July 24. Candidates who are allotted a seat must complete the admission process within the given timeline. They will have to complete self-reporting online and also report to the allotted college with the required documents to confirm their admission. Failure to complete these steps within the deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

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Most of the counselling process will be conducted online, making it easier for candidates to complete the required formalities from home. However, candidates applying under certain special categories may be asked to appear for physical certificate verification as per the rules of the counselling authority.

Candidates are advised to keep all the required documents ready before starting the registration process. They should also check every detail carefully while filling out the application and uploading documents to avoid mistakes. For the latest updates, detailed counselling schedule and other important instructions, candidates should regularly visit the official TS LAWCET counselling website.

Direct Registration link How to register for TS LAWCET Counselling 2026:

Visit the official counselling portal.

Click on the Phase 1 Counselling Registration link.

Log in using the required credentials.

Pay the counselling processing fee online.

Fill in the required personal and academic details.

Upload all the necessary certificates and documents.

Submit the application and complete certificate verification.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS LAWCET.