JEE Advanced Result 2023 Toppers: Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree tops among girls, secures Rank 56

ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi
Jun 18, 2023 10:20 AM IST

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Toppers among female candidates is Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree. Know about her below.

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has declared JEE Advanced Result 2023 Toppers name. The female topper of this year is Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of IIT Hyderabad zone. Candidates who have appeared for the IIT JEE examination can check their results through the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Updates

Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree tops among girls in JEE Advanced Result 2023
Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree has secured the 56th rank in JEE Advanced examination 2023. She scored 298 marks out of 360 marks.

This year the All India Topper is Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy of IIT Hyderabad zone. Reddy got AIR 1. He scored 341 marks out of 360.

Out of 180372 candidates 43773 candidates have qualified the JEE Advanced examination this year. A total of 36264 male candidates and 7509 female candidates have passed the IIT JEE exam. A total of 10432 candidates have qualified from IIT Hyderabad zone followed by 9290 candidates from IIT Delhi zone.

Candidates who have qualified the IIT JEE examination can appear for JoSAA counselling round. The JoSAA round 1 counselling registration will begin on June 19, 2023. The last date to apply for the counselling round is till June 28, 2023.

