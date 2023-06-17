JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: IIT JEE results releasing on June 18 at jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release JEE Advanced Result 2023 on June 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for IIT JEE examination can check their results through the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
The JEE advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4, 2023 in two shifts- Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The response sheet was available on June 9, 2023 on the website. The answer key was released on June 11, 2023 and the last date to raise objections was till June 12, 2023.
The final answer key will also release along with the results. The JoSAA counselling process will begin from June 19 onwards. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, toppers, answer key and other details.
- Jun 17, 2023 02:57 PM IST
IIT JEE result 2023: AAT registration begins tomorrow
Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will begin tomorrow, June 18 and will close on June 19, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.
- Jun 17, 2023 02:52 PM IST
JEE advanced result 2023: Details about IITs admission
Candidates must pass the national-level entrance exam JEE Advanced in order to apply for admission to undergraduate programs available by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
- Jun 17, 2023 02:48 PM IST
JEE advanced result: Exam date
- Jun 17, 2023 02:42 PM IST
JEE advanced topper 2023: Names to be announced
JEE advanced topper 2023 will be announced along with the declaration of IIT JEE results. The details can be checked by candidates on the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.
- Jun 17, 2023 02:40 PM IST
JEE advanced counselling 2023: Dates
Opening date of registration: June 19, 2023
Closing date of registration: June 28, 2023
- Jun 17, 2023 02:37 PM IST
JEE advanced cut off 2023
JEE advanced cut off 2023 will be released along with the results. The JoSAA counselling registration will also begin from June 19 onwards on the official site of JoSAA.
- Jun 17, 2023 02:35 PM IST
JEE advanced 2023 result date: Tomorrow at 10 am
- Jun 17, 2023 02:33 PM IST
IIT JEE result 2023: How to check
- Jun 17, 2023 02:31 PM IST
JEE Advanced result 2023: Where to check
- Jun 17, 2023 02:29 PM IST
JEE advanced result: Date and Time
