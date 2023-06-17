Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: IIT JEE results releasing on June 18 at jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: IIT JEE results releasing on June 18 at jeeadv.ac.in

Jun 17, 2023 02:48 PM IST
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Updates: IIT JEE results will be announced tomorrow, June 18, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release JEE Advanced Result 2023 on June 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for IIT JEE examination can check their results through the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. 

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Updates: IIT Guwahati JEE results, scorecard, cut off, toppers, answer key at jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Updates: IIT Guwahati JEE results, scorecard, cut off, toppers, answer key at jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4, 2023 in two shifts- Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The response sheet was available on June 9, 2023 on the website. The answer key was released on June 11, 2023 and the last date to raise objections was till June 12, 2023.

The final answer key will also release along with the results. The JoSAA counselling process will begin from June 19 onwards. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, toppers, answer key and other details. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 17, 2023 02:57 PM IST

    IIT JEE result 2023: AAT registration begins tomorrow 

    Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will begin tomorrow, June 18 and will close on June 19, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. 

  • Jun 17, 2023 02:52 PM IST

    JEE advanced result 2023: Details about IITs admission

    Candidates must pass the national-level entrance exam JEE Advanced in order to apply for admission to undergraduate programs available by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

  • Jun 17, 2023 02:48 PM IST

    JEE advanced result: Exam date 

    The JEE advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4, 2023 in two shifts- Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

  • Jun 17, 2023 02:42 PM IST

    JEE advanced topper 2023: Names to be announced

    JEE advanced topper 2023 will be announced along with the declaration of IIT JEE results. The details can be checked by candidates on the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. 

  • Jun 17, 2023 02:40 PM IST

    JEE advanced counselling 2023: Dates 

    Opening date of registration: June 19, 2023 

    Closing date of registration: June 28, 2023 

  • Jun 17, 2023 02:37 PM IST

    JEE advanced cut off 2023

    JEE advanced cut off 2023 will be released along with the results. The JoSAA counselling registration will also begin from June 19 onwards on the official site of JoSAA. 

  • Jun 17, 2023 02:35 PM IST

    JEE advanced 2023 result date: Tomorrow at 10 am 

    JEE advanced 2023 result date is tomorrow, June 18, 2023 at 10 am. Along with the results, the final answer key will also release. 

  • Jun 17, 2023 02:33 PM IST

    IIT JEE result 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

    Click on JEE Advanced 2023 Result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jun 17, 2023 02:31 PM IST

    JEE Advanced result 2023: Where to check 

    Candidates who have appeared for IIT JEE examination can check their results through the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

  • Jun 17, 2023 02:29 PM IST

    JEE advanced result: Date and Time 

    Date: June 18, 2023 

    Time: 10 am

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: IIT JEE results releasing on June 18

Updated on Jun 17, 2023 02:48 PM IST

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Updates: IIT JEE results will be announced tomorrow, June 18, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Updates: IIT Guwahati JEE results, scorecard, cut off, toppers, answer key at jeeadv.ac.in(Deepak Gupta/HT photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

