JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live: IIT JEE results releasing on June 18 at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release JEE Advanced Result 2023 on June 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for IIT JEE examination can check their results through the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Result 2023 Live Updates: IIT Guwahati JEE results, scorecard, cut off, toppers, answer key at jeeadv.ac.in(Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

The JEE advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4, 2023 in two shifts- Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The response sheet was available on June 9, 2023 on the website. The answer key was released on June 11, 2023 and the last date to raise objections was till June 12, 2023.

The final answer key will also release along with the results. The JoSAA counselling process will begin from June 19 onwards. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, toppers, answer key and other details.

