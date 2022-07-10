JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Result: Know about JoSAA, CSAB counselling

JEE Main 2022 session 1 results are awaited. Though National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced JEE Mains result, or date and time for it, candidates now have access to their response sheets and answer keys. With these, they can calculate their marks and thus get to know their probable scores in the test. JEE Main scores are used by NITs, IIITs and many other Engineering colleges in the country for admitting students to Engineering, Architecture, Planning and other professional courses at undergraduate level. Top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main goes for IIT JEE Advanced. JEE Main 2022 session 1 result live updates

After JEE Advanced result, Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) conducts counselling for IIT, NIT, IIIT admissions. Given below are some important information on these counselling processes that JEE aspirants must know.

JEE Main Result: Difference between JoSAA and CSAB counselling

JoSAA is responsible for conducting counselling for IIT admissions and for the NIT+ system ( which include NIT, IIIT, etc). CSAB conducts counselling for the NIT+ system.

As seen last year, seat allocation process through JoSAA involves 6 rounds. After this, the CSAB will conduct two special counselling rounds under the NIT+ system for leftover seats.

“JoSAA-2022 will jointly admit candidates for the first year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs of IITs and NIT+ system (list displayed on the website: https://josaa.nic.in) for the academic session 2022-23 via an online portal (https://josaa.nic.in). There will be six rounds of JoSAA counselling. Upon completion of JoSAA-2022 counselling, if any seats remain vacant in NIT+ system (excluding seats of IITs), two special rounds, called CSAB-Special Rounds, will be conducted by the CSAB-2022 through its own online portal (https://csab.nic.in),” as per an official statement.

In addition, CSAB will also conduct a separate CSAB-supernumerary round for admission to supernumerary seats in Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli in selected NITs.

Further, CSAB-NEUT rounds will be conducted by CSAB to allocate seats under the scheme of “Reservation of seats in Degree Level Technical Courses for States/UTs lacking such facilities in the AICTE-approved institutions” to candidates of North-Eastern states and UTs.