JEE Main 2022 Result Live: NTA expected to declare Session 1 results soon

  • JEE Main 2022 Result Live: NTA June Session 1 result is expected to be released soon. The latest updates on JEE Main result can be checked below. 
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 01:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
JEE Main 2022 Result Live: National Testing Agency will announce JEE Main 2022 Result on official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in likely soon. The NTA June Session 1 result will be available on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

The final answer key was published by the Agency on July 6, 2022 for Paper I. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check and download the final answer key through the official site of NTA JEE. 

JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/Bplanning) exams was conducted by NTA from June 23 to June 29, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. 

NTA will announce names of toppers of JEE Main 2022 session 1– those who score 100 percentile marks along with other result statistics like number of applicants, number of qualified students etc. However, the all India rank list will be published after session 2 exams.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 08, 2022 01:55 PM IST

    JEE main result 2022: When was exam conducted 

    JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/Bplanning) exams was conducted by NTA from June 23 to June 29, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

  • Jul 08, 2022 01:50 PM IST

    JEE main 2022: Where to check scores 

    Students can check JEE Mains session 1 result on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. They should also visit nta.ac.in for result-related updates.

  • Jul 08, 2022 01:44 PM IST

    JEE result: Final answer key released 

    JEE result is expected soon. The final answer key for Paper I have been released on July 6, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • Jul 08, 2022 01:40 PM IST

    JEE main result: Latest updates 

    NTA is expected to announce JEE Main results likely soon. The result link will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

