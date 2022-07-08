JEE Main 2022 Result Live: NTA expected to declare Session 1 results soon

JEE Main 2022 Result Live: National Testing Agency will announce JEE Main 2022 Result on official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in likely soon. The NTA June Session 1 result will be available on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The final answer key was published by the Agency on July 6, 2022 for Paper I. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check and download the final answer key through the official site of NTA JEE.

JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/Bplanning) exams was conducted by NTA from June 23 to June 29, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

NTA will announce names of toppers of JEE Main 2022 session 1– those who score 100 percentile marks along with other result statistics like number of applicants, number of qualified students etc. However, the all India rank list will be published after session 2 exams.