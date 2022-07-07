JEE Main 2022: Questions dropped from answer key. What’s next as per NTA rule

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Ahead of JEE Mains results, National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 6 released the final answer key of paper 1 (BE/BTech). In a major step NTA has dropped 4 questions, asked in different shifts, from the answer key and said one question has more than one correct answer. How would it impact the qualification chances of candidates is given in the NTA's marking scheme. Follow JEE Main session 1 result live updates.

Here are the questions that have been dropped from the JEE Main session 1 final answer key:

June 24, morning shift

Question ID: 101678, dropped

June 26, morning shift

Question ID: 101070, dropped

June 29, afternoon shift

Question ID: 501111, dropped; 501121, dropped

And here is the question that has two correct answers:

June 24, afternoon shift

Question ID: 1382 Correct answer: 1221 or 1222

We do not know the status of these questions in the provisional answer key, as it was not made publicly available.

What happens now?

Despite NTA dropping these questions, students will not get full marks for these. As per NTA’s policy, if a question is dropped, percent equivalence is calculated considering the remaining questions, not taking into account the dropped question.

“If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted,” NTA said.

However, for the question that has 2 correct answers, if a candidate has written either one as his/her answer, full marks will be awarded in both cases.

“If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question,” it added.