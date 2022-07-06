JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result Live: Results awaited at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 results soon. Provisional answer keys of the test have already been released and as seen in past years, the agency is likely to announce results within a few days. When announced, JEE Main 2022 results will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Students can also go to nta.ac.in for result-relared information.

Ahead of JEE Mains session 1 results, NTA will publish final answer keys of the test, which usually an indicator that results will be uploaded on the website very soon.

NTA will announce names of toppers – those who score 100 percentile marks – along with other result statistics like number of applicants, number of qualified students etc. The all India rank list will be published after session 2 exams.

JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/Bplanning) exams took place from June 23 to 29.

An official confirmation on JEE Main 2022 session 1 result date and time is awaited.

