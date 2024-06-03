Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will close the JEE Advanced 2024 Answer key objection window on June 3, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key: Last date today to raise objections, direct link here

The answer key objection window link will remain active till 5 pm today. Candidates can submit their feedback using their login details on the official website.

JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key: How to raise objections

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to raise objections against the answer key.

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key objection window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and select the question you want to raise objection for.

Put the answer and the supporting documents of the answer you gave.

Make the payment of processing fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced 2024 results will be declared on June 9, 2024 (Sunday). Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2024 online portal after the results are declared. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.