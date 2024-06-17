 JoSAA Counselling 2024: 2nd mock allotment result today on josaa.nic.in, how to check - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
JoSAA Counselling 2024: 2nd mock allotment result today on josaa.nic.in, how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita
Jun 17, 2024 09:31 AM IST

JoSAA Counselling 2024: The 2nd mock allotment result under JoSAA will be based on the choices filled by the candidates till June 16.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the second mock allotment result for the first round of counselling today, June 17. Candidates who have applied for admission to undergraduate seats of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and seats under the NIT+ system today can check it on josaa.nic.in. The 2nd mock allotment result under JoSAA will be based on the choices filled by the candidates till June 16 (Sunday). Choice locking will begin after the 2nd mock allotment result is announced.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: 2nd mock allotment result today (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The 1st mock allotment list was shared on June 15, as per the counselling schedule.

The seat allotment result for the first round will be issued on June 20, and candidates have to report online, make payment and upload documents from June 20 to 24.

The JoSAA counselling will be done in five rounds. Check the important dates below:

JoSAA counselling(josaa.nic.in)
The Joint Seat Allocation Autority is a counselling body under the Education Ministry that manages and regulates the admission process of 121 central government-funded technical institutions. JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to IIT and NIT+ seats and JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for NIT+ seats (seats of NITs, IIITs, IIEST and other GFTIs).

How to check JoSAA mock allocation result for round 2

  1. Go to josaa.nic.in
  2. Open the 2nd mock allocation result link
  3. If required, provide your login details
  4. Submit it and check the result on the next page

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Admission News / JoSAA Counselling 2024: 2nd mock allotment result today on josaa.nic.in, how to check
