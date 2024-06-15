 JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result releasing today at josaa.nic.in, here’s how to check - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result releasing today at josaa.nic.in, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 15, 2024 09:41 AM IST

JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result will be released today, June 15, 2024. Know how to check list here.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result on June 15, 2024. Candidates who have registered for counselling session can check the mock seat allotment result on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result releasing today, here’s how to check
JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result releasing today, here’s how to check

As per the official schedule, the Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 14, 2024, 20:00 IST will be done at 2 pm today, June 15.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result: How to check

To check the mock seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
  • Click on JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The mock seat allocation 2 list will be released on June 17, 2024. Candidates can fill their choices and lock it on June 16, 2024 till 5 pm. Candidates can lock their choices as well. candidates' registration, choice filling and pre-payment of the seat acceptance fee will be done till June 18, 2024.

Only JEE Advanced qualified candidates are eligible for admission to the IIT seats while all other JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for seats of the NIT+ system (NITs, IIITs, IIEST Shibpur and other GFTIs).

JoSAA counselling 2024 for IIT, NIT+ admissions from today on josaa.nic.in, check important dates

The registration process was started on June 10, 2024. The online counselling is conducted for admission to undergraduate seats of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and seats under the NIT+ system. For the 2024-25 academic year, JoSAA counselling is providing a single window platform to apply for seats at 23 IITs, 31 NITs, seats of IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 40 other government-funded technical institutions (GFTIs). For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Admission News / JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result releasing today at josaa.nic.in, here’s how to check
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On