JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result releasing today at josaa.nic.in, here’s how to check

Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result on June 15, 2024. Candidates who have registered for counselling session can check the mock seat allotment result on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result releasing today, here’s how to check

As per the official schedule, the Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 14, 2024, 20:00 IST will be done at 2 pm today, June 15.

JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result: How to check

To check the mock seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Click on JoSAA 2024 mock seat allocation result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The mock seat allocation 2 list will be released on June 17, 2024. Candidates can fill their choices and lock it on June 16, 2024 till 5 pm. Candidates can lock their choices as well. candidates' registration, choice filling and pre-payment of the seat acceptance fee will be done till June 18, 2024.

Only JEE Advanced qualified candidates are eligible for admission to the IIT seats while all other JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for seats of the NIT+ system (NITs, IIITs, IIEST Shibpur and other GFTIs).

The registration process was started on June 10, 2024. The online counselling is conducted for admission to undergraduate seats of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and seats under the NIT+ system. For the 2024-25 academic year, JoSAA counselling is providing a single window platform to apply for seats at 23 IITs, 31 NITs, seats of IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 40 other government-funded technical institutions (GFTIs). For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.