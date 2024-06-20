JoSAA Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result out on josaa.nic.in, here's how to check

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seat allotment result for the first round of counselling on June 20, 2024. Candidates who are awaiting the seat allotment results after applying for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other government-funded technical institutions can check the result on the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates who are awaiting the seat allotment results can check the result on the official website at josaa.nic.in.(HT)

Direct Link to check the seat allotment result

Candidates are required to submit their login details like JEE (Main) Application Number and password to check the result of the round 1 seat allotment.

The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in five rounds. Seat allotment results for the second round will be published on June 27, 2024. The third allotment list will be published on July 4, 2024, the fourth on July 10, 2024, and the fifth allotment list on July 17, 2024.

Steps to check JoSAA round 1 allotment result 2024:

Go to the official website of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) at josaa.nic.in

Look out for the link to check the seat allotment result for the first round of counselling on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates would be required to submit their login details

On submitting their login details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Verify your details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is a counselling body under the Ministry of Education. It manages and regulates the admission process of 121 central government-funded technical institutions.

JEE Advanced qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling for admission to IIT and NIT+ seats and JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for the NIT+ seats.

For more information, visit the official website of JoSAA.