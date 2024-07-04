TS DOST 2024 Phase 3 registration deadline extended till 5 PM today, direct link to submit applications here

Telangana Degree Online Services has extended the deadline for Phase 3 registration till today, July 4, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online on the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in. TS DOST 2024 Phase 3 registration deadline extended till today. Apply before 5 PM.

The deadline to submit applications is 5 PM.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the last date to register was July 3, 2024. The Phase 3 registration process began on June 19, 2024.

As per the schedule, the seat allotment list for Phase 3 will be released on July 6, 2024, and online self-reporting by students will be carried out from July 7, 2024, to July 11, 2024.

Furthermore, reporting to colleges by students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III will be done from July 8, 2024, to July 12, 2024.

The orientation of students in the college will be conducted from July 10, 2024, to July 12, 2024, and the commencement of classwork for the semester -will begin on July 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, the TS DOST Phase 2 registration on June 15, 2024. The Phase 2 seat allotment result was announced on June 18, 2024, and online self-reporting by the allotted students was carried out from June 19 to June 24, 2024.

Here’s how to apply for TS DOST 2024 Phase 3

Visit the official website of Telangana Degree Online Services or TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the TS DOST 2024 Phase 3 registration link and click on it.

A new page will appear where the candidate will need to submit their login credentials.

After submitting the credentials, a new page will open where candidates can submit the information for Phase 3.

Candidates must verify the details and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website.