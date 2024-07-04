TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: How to apply on tgeapcet.nic.in, schedule and eligibility details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the online counselling process for the TS EAMCET or TG EAPCET 2024. Candidates who are seeking to take admission to BE/BTech/Pharmacy courses at participating institutions should apply on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: Check the steps to apply, schedule and eligibility details.

Notably, the TS EAMCET counselling will be done in three rounds followed by internal sliding and spot admissions.

HERE’S HOW TO APPLY FOR TS EAMCET COUNSELLING 2024

Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Click on the link titled Payment of Processing Fee.

Pay the processing fee and then verify the payment status

Book a slot for certificate verification

Get your certificates verified

Register by entering your details.

Enter options and lock.

Download and print the saved options for future reference.

Also read: TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 begins on tgeapcet.nic.in; direct link and how to apply

IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

TGEAPCET-2024 Rank Card.

TGEAPCET-2024 Hall Ticket.

Aadhar Card.

S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo.

Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate.

Class VI to Intermediate or its equivalent Study Certificates.

Transfer Certificate (T.C).

Income Certificate issued on or after 01-01-2024 by the competent authority, if applicable.

EWS Income and Asset Certificate issued by the Tahsildar valid for the year 2024-25, if applicable.

Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable.

Residence Certificate of a candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education.

In respect of non-local candidates to consider them for allotment under unreserved seats they either need to submit a residence certificate of residing in the State for a total period of 10 years excluding periods of study outside the State. Alternative they can submit an employer certificate of parents who are in the employment of the state or central government, Public Sector Corporations, Local bodies, Universities, and other similar Quasi Public Institutions within the state at the time of applying for the TGEAPCET -2024 Examination.

Minorities: SSC TC containing Minority Status or Certificate from the Headmaster.

Also read: ICSI CSEET on July 6, second mock test today on icsi.edu

COUNSELLING SCHEDULE

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking, date and time to attend for certificate verification: July 4 to 12

Certificate verification: July 6 to 13

Exercising options after certificate verification: July 8 to 15

Freezing options: July 15

Provisional allotment result: On or before July 19

Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website: July 19 to 23.

Also read: APPSC group 2 Mains exam postponed due to administrative reasons, new date later

ELIGIBILITY

Candidate must be an Indian National.

Candidate should belong to Telangana /Andhra Pradesh.

For undergraduate professional courses in Engineering and Pharmacy, the minimum age of the candidates should be 16 years as of December 31, 2024.

For Pharm D: Candidate should have completed 17 years of age as on December 31, 2024.

The maximum eligible age for obtaining a scholarship is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as on July 1, 2024.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.