APPSC group 2 Mains exam postponed due to administrative reasons, new date later

Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByHT Education Desk
Jul 04, 2024 10:52 AM IST

APPSC Group 2 Mains 2024: The group 2 Mains examination scheduled for July 28 has been postponed.

APPSC Group 2 Mains 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced that the Group 2 Mains examination scheduled for July 28 has been postponed. A new date will be announced later, reads the notice published on psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC group 2 Mains examination has been postponed (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“It is hereby informed that the Commission has postponed the Mains Examination for Group II Services (Notification No.11/2023) scheduled to be held on 28.07.2024, due to administrative reasons. The revised date of examination will be announced later,” the commission said.

The examination is being held to fill around 900 vacancies in various state government departments. The Preliminary screening test was held on February 25 in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1 pm. The examination took place at 1327 venues in 24 districts of the state.

The APPSC group 2 Prelims result was announced on April 10.

A total of 4,83,525 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 4,63,517 downloaded the hall tickets, and 4,04,037 appeared for the test. The overall attendance was 87.17 per cent.

Along with results, the commission published roll numbers of selected and rejected candidates. The selected candidates are eligible to appear for the Mains examination. They were asked to submit post and zone preferences in June.

Originally, the commission announced 899 (including two carried forward) vacancies for this recruitment drive. Through an addendum in March, it announced that six more vacancies (Junior Assistants in Forest Department) have been added after which the number increased to 905 (333 Executive and 572 NonExecutive).

After the revised exam date is announced, the APPSC will issue hall tickets for the group 2 mains examination on its website.

For any help, the candidates can contact the commission on 086627820 or 08662527821. They can also email at appschelpdesk@gmail.com.

For more information about the examination, the candidates should visit the commission's website regularly.

Exam and College Guide
