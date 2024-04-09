Edit Profile
    Live

    APPSC Group 2 Results Live: Prelims results to be out soon, check latest updates

    Apr 9, 2024 1:21 PM IST
    The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is expected to release the Group 2 Prelims result soon on the official website of the commission at psc.ap.gov.in.
    In an official notification, the commission informed the candidates that the examination results would be declared in the next five to eight weeks.
    The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is expected to release the Group 2 Prelims result soon on the official website of the commission at psc.ap.gov.in. The APPSC Group 2 preliminary screening test was conducted on February 25. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1 pm.

    The APPSC group 2 exam answer key was issued on February 26 and objections from candidates regarding the preliminary key were invited between February 27 and 29.

    897 vacancies are expected to be filled through the APPSC Group 2 recruitment drive. The examination took place at 1327 venues in 24 districts of the state.

    A total of 4,83,525 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 4,63,517 downloaded the hall tickets, and 4,04,037 appeared for the examination. The overall attendance in the examination stood at 87.17 percent.

    When the APPSC Group 2 Result is out, candidates can find the direct link to check and download the results. Follow LIVE updates here:

    Apr 9, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Results Live: Objection window for candidates

    Objections from candidates regarding the preliminary key were invited between February 27 and 29.

    Apr 9, 2024 1:06 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Results Live: Number of candidates who appeared for the examination

    4,04,037 appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 2 preliminary examination.

    Apr 9, 2024 1:00 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Results Live: Over all attendance percent 

    The overall attendance in the examination stood at 87.17 percent

    Apr 9, 2024 12:55 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Results Live: Where can you find the result once released

    Candidates can find the results on the official page of the commission at psc.ap.gov.in

    Apr 9, 2024 12:50 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Results Live: In how many shifts was the exam conducted

    The exam was conducted in a single shift on February 25, 2024, from 10:30 am to 1 pm.

    Apr 9, 2024 12:44 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Results Live: When was the answer key issued

    The APPSC group 2 exam answer key was issued on February 26, 2024.

    Apr 9, 2024 12:38 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Results Live: Vacancy Details

    897 vacancies are expected to be filled through the APPSC Group 2 recruitment drive.

    Apr 9, 2024 12:28 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Results Live: When was the Prelims exam conducted 

    The APPSC Group 2 preliminary screening test was conducted on February 25.

    News education exam results APPSC Group 2 Results Live: Prelims results to be out soon, check latest updates
