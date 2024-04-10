APPSC Group 2 Prelims results 2024 declared, download list of qualified candidates for APPSC Mains exam

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group 2 Prelims result. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group 2 Prelims result.

Candidates who have attempted the exam can check the results on the official website of the commission at psc.ap.gov.in.

“It is hereby informed that the list of candidates provisionally qualified for Mains Examination of Group-II Services, Notification No. 11/2023, dated: 07.12.2023, on the basis of written examination (Objective Type) held on 25/02/2024 FN is hosted on Commission’s website www.psc.ap.gov.in. The Mains examination for Group-II services to said notification will be held on 28th July, 2024, ” read the official notification.

APPSC Group 2 Results Live updates

The APPSC Group 2 preliminary screening test was conducted on February 25. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1 pm. The answer key was issued on February 26 and objections from candidates regarding the preliminary key were invited between February 27 and 29.

The commission released the list of candidates who are qualified for the mains exam on the official website. Find the list here: