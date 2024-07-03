UPSC CSE Mains 2024: Check out the syllabus for History as optional subject, details inside

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services Preliminary examination results on June 1, 2024, on the official website of the commission. As per the information on the official website, the Civil Services Mains Examination 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 2024. REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

With the declaration of the preliminary examination result, selected candidates will now start their preparation for the CSE Main round, which consists of two parts – a written examination and a personality test. As per the information on the official website, the Civil Services Mains Examination 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 2024.

The written examination expects the shortlisted candidates to qualify for Paper A (One of the Indian Languages to be selected by the candidate from the Languages included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution) and Paper B (English).

Under the papers counted for merit, apart from the Essay and General Studies papers, candidates also need to appear for optional subject papers 1 and 2. A list of optional subjects has been listed by the commission in the official notice.

Among the listed subjects, students have a choice to select History as their optional subject and appear for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams for a total of 250 marks each.

Here's the syllabus for History Paper 1:

1. Sources

2. Pre-history and Proto-history

3. Indus Valley Civilization

4. Megalithic Cultures

5. Aryans and Vedic Period

6. Period of Mahajanapadas

7. Mauryan Empire :

8. Post-Mauryan Period (Indo-Greeks, Sakas, Kushanas, Western Kshatrapas)

9. Early State and Society in Eastern India, Deccan and South India

10. Guptas, Vakatakas and Vardhanas

11. Regional States during Gupta Era

12. Themes in Early Indian Cultural History

13. Early Medieval India, 750-1200

14. Cultural Traditions in India, 750-1200

15. The Thirteenth Century

16. The Fourteenth Century

17. Society, Culture and Economy in the Thirteenth and Fourteenth Centuries

18. The Fifteenth and Early Sixteenth Century-Political Developments and Economy

19. The Fifteenth and Early Sixteenth Century- Society and culture

20. Akbar

21. Mughal Empire in the Seventeenth Century

22. Economy and society, in the 16th and 17th Centuries

23. Culture during Mughal Empire

24. The Eighteenth Century

Here's the syllabus for History Paper 2:

1. European Penetration into India

2. British Expansion in India

3. Early Structure of the British Raj

4. Economic Impact of British Colonial Rule

5. Social and Cultural Developments

6. Social and Religious Reform Movements in Bengal and Other Areas

7. Indian Response to British Rule

8. Enlightenment and Modern ideas

9. Origins of Modern Politics

10. Industrialization

11. Nation-State System

12. Imperialism and Colonialism

13. Revolution and Counter-Revolution

14. World Wars

15. The World after World War II

16. Liberation from Colonial Rule

17. Decolonization and Underdevelopment

18. Unification of Europe

19. Disintegration of Soviet Union and the Rise of the Unipolar World

Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be conducted for 250 marks each. The scope of the syllabus for optional subject papers (Paper VI and Paper VII) for the examination is broadly of the honours degree level i.e. a level higher than the bachelors’ degree and lower than the masters’ degree, mentioned the official notice.

For more information on the syllabus visit the official website.

