UPSC CSE Mains 2024: Check out the syllabus for History as optional subject, details inside
Among the subjects, students have a choice to select History as their optional subject and appear for Paper 1 and Paper 2 for a total of 250 marks each.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services Preliminary examination results on June 1, 2024, on the official website of the commission.
With the declaration of the preliminary examination result, selected candidates will now start their preparation for the CSE Main round, which consists of two parts – a written examination and a personality test. As per the information on the official website, the Civil Services Mains Examination 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 2024.
The written examination expects the shortlisted candidates to qualify for Paper A (One of the Indian Languages to be selected by the candidate from the Languages included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution) and Paper B (English).
Also Read: IAS officer Sonal Goel shares UPSC Mains marksheet, motivates aspirants
Under the papers counted for merit, apart from the Essay and General Studies papers, candidates also need to appear for optional subject papers 1 and 2. A list of optional subjects has been listed by the commission in the official notice.
Among the listed subjects, students have a choice to select History as their optional subject and appear for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams for a total of 250 marks each.
Here's the syllabus for History Paper 1:
1. Sources
2. Pre-history and Proto-history
3. Indus Valley Civilization
4. Megalithic Cultures
5. Aryans and Vedic Period
6. Period of Mahajanapadas
7. Mauryan Empire :
8. Post-Mauryan Period (Indo-Greeks, Sakas, Kushanas, Western Kshatrapas)
9. Early State and Society in Eastern India, Deccan and South India
10. Guptas, Vakatakas and Vardhanas
11. Regional States during Gupta Era
12. Themes in Early Indian Cultural History
13. Early Medieval India, 750-1200
14. Cultural Traditions in India, 750-1200
15. The Thirteenth Century
16. The Fourteenth Century
17. Society, Culture and Economy in the Thirteenth and Fourteenth Centuries
18. The Fifteenth and Early Sixteenth Century-Political Developments and Economy
19. The Fifteenth and Early Sixteenth Century- Society and culture
20. Akbar
21. Mughal Empire in the Seventeenth Century
22. Economy and society, in the 16th and 17th Centuries
23. Culture during Mughal Empire
24. The Eighteenth Century
Here's the syllabus for History Paper 2:
1. European Penetration into India
2. British Expansion in India
3. Early Structure of the British Raj
4. Economic Impact of British Colonial Rule
5. Social and Cultural Developments
6. Social and Religious Reform Movements in Bengal and Other Areas
7. Indian Response to British Rule
8. Enlightenment and Modern ideas
9. Origins of Modern Politics
10. Industrialization
11. Nation-State System
12. Imperialism and Colonialism
13. Revolution and Counter-Revolution
14. World Wars
15. The World after World War II
16. Liberation from Colonial Rule
17. Decolonization and Underdevelopment
18. Unification of Europe
19. Disintegration of Soviet Union and the Rise of the Unipolar World
Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be conducted for 250 marks each. The scope of the syllabus for optional subject papers (Paper VI and Paper VII) for the examination is broadly of the honours degree level i.e. a level higher than the bachelors’ degree and lower than the masters’ degree, mentioned the official notice.
For more information on the syllabus visit the official website.
Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims result 2024 released on upsc.gov.in, here's how to check and other details
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News