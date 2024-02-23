IAS officer Sonal Goel shares UPSC Mains marksheet, motivates aspirants

Motivating many UPSC aspirants who are busy preparing for the upcoming Preliminary examinations, IAS officer Sonal Goel shared a picture of her UPSC Mains marksheet on X (formerly Twitter). IAS officer Sonal Goel says she prepared for the examination while pursuing an LLB from Delhi University and doing a part-time job as CS - Company Secretary.(Sonal Goel/X)

In a post describing her nostalgic moment when she came across her UPSC CSE 2007 Mains marksheet, IAS officer Sonal Goel said the marksheet reminded her of the trials and triumphs that led to her final selection in May 2008.

At a time when aspirants who give their first attempt as well as repeated attempts are worried about the exam pattern and their chances of cracking the examination, this social media post has garnered attention online from people.

Sonal Goel goes on to describe how she fell short of getting an Interview call due to low marks in the General Studies papers in Mains. This did not deter her and she was determined to achieve her goal.

She explains how she mastered the General Studies paper and improved at other aspects of Mains emphasising on note-making, repeated revisions and answer writing.

IAS officer Sonal Goel says she prepared for the examination while pursuing an LLB from Delhi University and doing a part-time job as CS - Company Secretary. The rest of her hard work and determination resulted in not just clearing the examination but also scoring high in the subjects to which she devoted time to prepare.

From her highly motivational post, she sends a reminder to all aspirants that with dedication and relentless effort, no obstacle is insurmountable. She also goes on to say that every setback and failure is an opportunity to learn, improvise and ultimately, triumph.

Many X users congratulated and thanked her for the motivation, especially aspirants who are preparing for the upcoming UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination.