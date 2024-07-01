UPSC CSE Prelims result 2024 released on upsc.gov.in, here's how to check and other details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services Preliminary examination results on Monday. The results have been announced on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who took the exam can check whether they have qualified or not by visiting the official website. UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2024 live updates UPSC Civil Services Prelims result 2024 are out. Here are the steps to download result.

Here’s how to check UPSC CSE Prelims results 2024:

Go to upsc.gov.in. Go to the ‘What’s New' tab and open the CSE Prelims result link. A PDF containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates will open. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Notably, the exam was conducted in two shifts for general studies paper 1 and paper 2, and for a total of 400 marks. All questions were objective-type carrying four options. Candidates had to select one correct or most appropriate answer for each question.

Experts had earlier shared that CSE prelims paper this year was easier compared to the recent years and cut-off scores will likely be on the higher side.

Also read: UPSC Prelims Results 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check list of qualified candidates

With the declaration of the preliminary examination result, selected candidates will now be called for the Mains round, which consists of two parts – a written examination and a personality test. The Civil Services Mains Examination 2024 is tentatively scheduled for September 20, as per the UPSC calendar.

A total of 1,056 vacancies in the central government services and departments are expected to be filled through the recruitment exams this year. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Besides, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Check the official UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2024 below: