UPSC Prelims Results 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check list of qualified candidates

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the results of the Civil Service (Preliminary) Examinations 2024 today, July 1. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check their results on the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2024 out on upsc.gov.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have qualified in the Civil Services preliminary examinations will proceed to the next and crucial phase, the UPSC CSE Mains 2024, and eventually to the Interview or Personality Test round.

The commission wrote in an official statement, “The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.”

Notably, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 was held on June 16 across the country at various exam centres. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination consisted of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks.

The UPSC had earlier stated that it would draw a list of candidates to be qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination based on the criterion of minimum qualifying marks of 33% in General Studies Paper-II of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and total qualifying marks of General Studies Paper-I of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.

Through the UPSC Civil Services 2024 examination, 1056 vacancies in the central government services and departments will be filled. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Of the total vacancies, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

Steps to download UPSC CSE Prelims results 2024: