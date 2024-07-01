UPSC Prelims Result 2024 Live: Civil Services Prelims result awaited on upsc.gov.in

UPSC Result 2024 Live: Civil Services or CSE Prelims results will be announced soon on upsc.gov.in (HT)

UPSC Prelims Result 2024 Live: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination in June and is expected to announce its results next. The question papers of the test have been released. The result will be shared with candidates on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Last year, the exam was held on May 26 and the result was declared on June 12. This year, the test took place on June 16 and the result is expected soon....Read More

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 was conducted in two shifts for general studies paper 1 and paper 2, and for a total of 400 marks. All questions were objective-type carrying four options.

After the Prelims result, the selected candidates will be eligible to appear for the Mains round, which consists of two parts – a written examination and a personality test. The UPSC CSE Mains 2024 is tentatively scheduled to be held from September 20.

