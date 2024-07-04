ICSI CSEET on July 6, second mock test today on icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET July 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will hold a second mock test for the CSEET July exam today, July 4. The first test was held on July 3 but the institute said some candidates were not eligible to appear for it due to various reasons. ICSI CSEET second mock test today on icsi.edu

Also read: ICSI CSEET November 2024 registration begins at icsi.edu, here’s direct link to apply online

“The Institute shall arrange one more Mock Test for such candidates on 04th July 2024. The batch timings, User Id and Password for the Mock Test to be conducted on 04th July, 2024 shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately,” it said.

Check the notification here.

The July edition of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or CSEET 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, July 6. The institute has released admit cards for the test.

Also read: ICSI CSEET admit card 2024 for July 6 exam released on icsi.edu, direct link and how to download

CSEET is delivered in remote proctored mode. Candidates are allowed to appear for it from home or any convenient and isolated place using a laptop or desktop computer.

However, the exam can not be taken using mobile phones, tablets or palmtops, etc.

The duration of CSEET is two hours or 120 minutes. The maximum mark in the exam is 200.

CSEET exam pattern

Business Communication: 35 questions, 50 marks

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning: 35 questions, 50 marks

Economic and Business Environment: 35 questions, 50 marks

Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 50 marks.

Here's the CSEET admit card notice.

Here are important guidelines for the exam day.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the institute.

For updates about the CSEET examination, the candidates are advised to check the ‘latest@ICSI’ section of the institute's website regularly.