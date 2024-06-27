ICSI CSEET admit card 2024 for July 6 exam released on icsi.edu, direct link and how to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released admit cards for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2024) which is scheduled for July 6. Candidates who have applied for the CSEET July examination can download their admit cards from icsi.edu. The direct link and other details are given below. ICSI CSEET admit card 2024 released on icsi.edu (Representational image)(Unsplash)

To download the CSEET July admit card, candidates must login with their registration number (unique ID) and date of birth. Use the link given below:

CSEET admit card direct link

How to download ICSI CSEET admit card 2024?

Go to icsi.edu. Open the latest@ICSI tab. Under what's new, open the CSEET July 6 admit card notification. Open the admit card download link given on the notification. Provide your login credentials. Submit and check your admit card.

CSEET is conducted through remote proctored mode and candidates are allowed to appear for the test using their own laptop or desktop from home or any other convenient and isolated place. Candidates are not allowed to take the test using mobile phones, tablets, or palmtops, etc.

The duration of the test is 2 hours (120 minutes). The exam is held for 200 marks-

Business Communication: 35 questions, 50 marks

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning: 35 questions, 50 marks

Economic and Business Environment: 35 questions, 50 marks

Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 50 marks.

Here's the CSEET admit card notice.

Here are important guidelines for the exam day.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the institute.