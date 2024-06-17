 ICSI CSEET November 2024 registration begins at icsi.edu, here’s direct link to apply online | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi
ICSI CSEET November 2024 registration begins at icsi.edu, here’s direct link to apply online

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 17, 2024 11:11 AM IST

ICSI CSEET November 2024 registration begins at icsi.edu. The direct link to apply online is given here.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has started the ICSI CSEET November 2024 registration. Candidates who want to apply for CS Executive Entrance Test can find the link to apply on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET November 2024 registration begins, here’s direct link to apply online
The last date to apply is till October 15, 2024. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for ICSI CSEET November 2024

ICSI CSEET November 2024: How to register

  • Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  • Click on latest updates link and a new page will open.
  • Click on ICSI CSEET November 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Check the instructions and click on registration link.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of registration fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying criteria is an aggregate of 50% and minimum 40% marks in each paper.

The mode of examination is remote proctored mode and the duration of the test is 120 minutes.

The registration fee is 2000/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

Official Notice Here 

