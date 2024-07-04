How to apply for TS EAMCET or TG EAPCET counselling? A step-by-step-guide and important instructions

TS EAMCET/EAPCET Counselling: The Telangana Council of Higher Education has started the online counselling process for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses through the TS EAMCET or TG EAPCET examination. Candidates who have qualified in the examination can now apply for it on tgeapcet.nic.in. A step-by-step-guide on how to apply for TS EAMCET counselling (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the TS EAMCET counselling:

Step 1: Pay the processing fee

The first step in the EAMCET counselling process is payment of the processing fee, which is ₹1,200 for OC and BC category candidates, ₹600 for SC and ST candidates. The fee can be paid up to July 12 using net banking, credit/debit card.

To pay the processing fee, the candidates must log in to the website using their registration number and date of birth.

Step 2: Verify payment status

Thirty minutes after the payment is done, candidates must verify the payment status after logging in with registration number and date of birth.

The candidate will be directed to the payment gateway to verify the status of previous transactions. If a transaction fails, the amount will be credited back into the account after two working days.

The council said that two hours after making the fee payment, if a candidate is unable to generate the joining report, s/he needs to verify the payment transaction and then self-report to download the joining report.

Step 3: Slot booking

After verifying the payment status, the candidates can proceed to book slots for certificate verification by logging in to the page with date of birth, hall ticket number and registration number.

The candidate has to change the student category and select the available helpline centre, date, and time for certificate verification. The candidate will not be allowed to appear for slot booking at a helpline centre other than the one selected and must report 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

There are three more steps the candidates must complete to be eligible for seat allotment – certificate verification, registration, and choice filling and locking. Check the schedule for these steps here.