University of Sheffield invites applications for MSc Pharmaceutical Engineering course for September 2024 intake

The University of Sheffield, UK is accepting applications for the MSc Pharmaceutical Engineering course beginning September 2024. University of Sheffield, UK inviting applications for the MSc Pharmaceutical Engineering course beginning September 2024.

The University, in a release, said that the programme has been developed taking into consideration the requirements of the global pharmaceutical industry.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Students who study the course will learn about the science and application of products, oral drug delivery, the production of medicines, and new technologies used in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical processes.

They will also have the potential to help develop and discover better medicines that literally could change millions of lives, according to the release.

The programme has been designed to impart the chemical engineering fundamentals which are essential in the practice of industrial pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Also read: SSC JE 2024: Last date to apply for 968 Junior Engineer vacancies on ssc.gov.in

Through the programme, students will gain hands-on experience with high-value formulated products using the university’s industrial-scale continuous powder processing plant (ConsiGma 25). The Pilot Plant named The Diamond will be the cornerstone of the study at Sheffield.

Apart from the academic staff, the students will be taught by leading experts in the field. The department also works closely with some of the world’s major pharmaceutical companies (such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and GSK), said the release.

Also read: Bar Council urges higher education institutes, state governments to uphold sanctity of legal education

Students who complete the course will be able to work in sectors including detergents (Unilever or P&G), food products (Nestlé), cosmetics, catalyst manufacture, and fertilizers.

Also read: WBJEE 2024 admit card releasing today on wbjeeb.nic.in

Course details:

Duration: 1 year

Annual overseas fee: £29,700

Eligibility:

An undergraduate honours degree with a minimum of 55% in science, technology, and engineering from a recognized university.

Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Scholarship: 125 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships are being offered by the University. Each scholarship is a competitive award worth £5,000 towards the original tuition fee for a postgraduate taught programme starting in September 2024. The scholarships are available to all new international students who meet the eligibility criteria.

The deadline for scholarship applications is 1.00 pm (UK time) on May 13, 2024.

For more details, visit the official website.