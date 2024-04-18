 SSC JE 2024: Last date to apply for 968 Junior Engineer vacancies on ssc.gov.in | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SSC JE 2024: Last date to apply for 968 Junior Engineer vacancies on ssc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 18, 2024 11:47 AM IST

SSC JE 2024: Candidates who have not applied for the test yet should submit their forms before the deadline on ssc.gov.in

SSC JE 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close today, April 18, the online registration process for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) examination, 2024. Candidates who have not applied for the test yet should submit their forms before the deadline on ssc.gov.in. Also read: SSC GD result 2024 live updates

SSC JE 2024: Last date to apply for Junior Engineer vacancies on ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)
SSC JE 2024: Last date to apply for Junior Engineer vacancies on ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)

The SSC JE 2024 is being held for 968 Junior Engineer vacancies notified by the user organisations and departments. Candidates can refer to the exam notification for more details.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The deadline for making payment of the SSC JE exam fee is April 19 and an application form correction window will be provided between April 22 and 23.

The SSC JE paper 1 examination is tentatively scheduled for June 4 to 6, 2024. Dates for the paper 2 examination will be informed later.

To know eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit, check the exam notification.

Direct link to apply for SSC JE 2024

The SSC JE 2024 application fee is 100 for all candidates, except for women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen who are eligible for reservation. Those candidates do not have to pay the exam fee.

Payment of the SSC JE exam fee has to be done online using UPI, internet banking or through Credit/Debit card (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Credit or Debit card)

The computer-based exam will have two papers – paper 1 and paper 2. Each paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi.

There will be a negative marking in the SSC JE CBE. For each incorrect answer in paper 1, 0.25 marks assigned to that question will be deducted and for each wrong answer in the paper 2, one marks will be deducted. Visit the commision's website for further details.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC JE 2024: Last date to apply for 968 Junior Engineer vacancies on ssc.gov.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On