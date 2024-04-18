SSC JE 2024: Last date to apply for 968 Junior Engineer vacancies on ssc.gov.in

SSC JE 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close today, April 18, the online registration process for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) examination, 2024. Candidates who have not applied for the test yet should submit their forms before the deadline on ssc.gov.in. Also read: SSC GD result 2024 live updates SSC JE 2024: Last date to apply for Junior Engineer vacancies on ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)

The SSC JE 2024 is being held for 968 Junior Engineer vacancies notified by the user organisations and departments. Candidates can refer to the exam notification for more details.

The deadline for making payment of the SSC JE exam fee is April 19 and an application form correction window will be provided between April 22 and 23.

The SSC JE paper 1 examination is tentatively scheduled for June 4 to 6, 2024. Dates for the paper 2 examination will be informed later.

To know eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit, check the exam notification.

The SSC JE 2024 application fee is ₹100 for all candidates, except for women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen who are eligible for reservation. Those candidates do not have to pay the exam fee.

Payment of the SSC JE exam fee has to be done online using UPI, internet banking or through Credit/Debit card (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Credit or Debit card)

The computer-based exam will have two papers – paper 1 and paper 2. Each paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi.

There will be a negative marking in the SSC JE CBE. For each incorrect answer in paper 1, 0.25 marks assigned to that question will be deducted and for each wrong answer in the paper 2, one marks will be deducted. Visit the commision's website for further details.