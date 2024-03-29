Staff Selection Commission has started the SSC JE Exam 2024 registration process on March 28, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024, can check the direct link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC JE Exam 2024: Registration for 968 Junior Engineer posts begins, link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 968 Junior Engineer posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply is till April 18, 2024. The last date for making online fee payment is till April 19, 2024. The application correction window will open on April 22 and will close on April 23, 2024. The Paper I examination will likely be conducted from June 4 to June 6, 2024. Paper II exam dates will be announced later.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of computer based examination. The eam will be conducted in two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper-I & Paper-II will consist of Objective Type, Multiple-choice questions only. The questions will be set both in Hindi & English. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I and one (01) mark for each wrong answer in Paper-II

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and ExServicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Credit or Debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.