SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Constable results awaited, updates here
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will release SSC GD Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 can check the results when announced on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More
The Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 was conducted from February 20 to March 7, 2024. The re-examination was conducted on March 30, 2024 at various centres.
The provisional answer key was released on April 3 and the last date to raise objection was till April 10, 2024.
Candidates who qualify in the CBT will appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification in the later stages.
SSC GD Constable Result 2024: Websites to check for scorecard
The SSD GD results will be declared in ssc.gov.in.
SSC GD Constable Result: How will result be calculated
Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission through Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019 and such normalized scores along with the bonus marks for NCC Certificate holders will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: How to download scorecard?
Visit to ssc.gov.in.
Click on the results page.
Open the Constable GD CBT result link.
Check PDF containing roll numbers of selected candidates.
Download and keep a print out for future need.
SSC GD Result 2024: No provision of reevaluation or rechecking
There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
SSC Constable Result: Details in result notification
The result notification will contain the the link to view roll numbers of the selected candidates, cut-off marks and other relevant information.
SSC GD Constable Result 2024: Negative marking for each wrong answer
There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
SSC GD Constable Result: Number of vacancies to be filled
SSC GD Result Live: Know about where vacancies will be filled
Vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF will be filled on All India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.
SSC GD Result: About PET/ PST
Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) will be scheduled and conducted by the CAPFs.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Check timeline
Examination: February 20 to March 7
Re-examination: March 30
Provisional answer key: April 3
Objection window closed: April 10
SSC GD Result 2024: Vacancies to be filled
This recruitment drive will fill up 26146 posts out of which 6,174 are for the BSF, 11,025 are for the CISF, 3,337 are for the CRPF, 635 are for SSB, 3,189 are for ITBP, 1,490 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF.
SSC Constable Result: Selection process
SSC GD Constable Result 2024: Provisional answer key released in April
SSC GD Result Live: When was exam conducted?
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Date and time
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission has not released any date and time to announce GD results. Once disclosed, the date and time of release of results will be shared here.