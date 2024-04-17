SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Constable results awaited, updates here

SSC GD Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will release SSC GD Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 can check the results when announced on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

The Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 was conducted from February 20 to March 7, 2024. The re-examination was conducted on March 30, 2024 at various centres.

The provisional answer key was released on April 3 and the last date to raise objection was till April 10, 2024.

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification in the later stages.

This recruitment drive will fill up 26146 posts out of which 6,174 are for the BSF, 11,025 are for the CISF, 3,337 are for the CRPF, 635 are for SSB, 3,189 are for ITBP, 1,490 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.