SSC JE Registration 2024: Commission issues notice, asks candidates to not wait till last day for filing applications

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification asking candidates interested in applying for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024, to submit their applications in advance and not wait until the last day, that is, April 18, 2024.

In the notice issued today (April 15), the SSC stated that candidates should “submit their online application much before the closing date and not wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection, inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days.”

The SSC pointed out that there would be no extension of the last date for submission of an application under any circumstances.

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Steps to fill applications:

Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Apply Online link.

Candidates must register themselves and log in to the account.

The application form must be filled and fee payment should be made.

After submitting, download the page.

Keep a printout for further need.

The window for correction of applications, if required, will be available from April 22 to April 23, 2024, until 11 PM.

See the notice here: