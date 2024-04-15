TS LAWCET 2024: Registration ends today at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link to apply and key details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will be closing the registration process for TS LAWCET 2024 and TS PGLCET 2024 today, April 15 (without late fee payment). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS LAWCET-2024) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test - 2024 (TS PGLCET-2024 through the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET 2024: Application window closes today (April 15) on official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

To submit your applications, check the steps below:

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click the TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024 link on the home page.

Pay the application fee.

Fill out the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link.

In case the deadline is missed, the other dates to submit applications (with late fee payment) are as follows:

April 25, 2024: Late fee of Rs.500

May 5, 2024: Late fee of Rs.1,000

May 15, 2024: Late fee of Rs.2,000

May 25, 2024: Late fee of Rs.4,000

Online Application Fee:

TS LAWCET 2024: Rs.900 (Rs.600 for SC/ST & PH Candidates)

TS PGLCET 2024: Rs.1100 (Rs.900 for SC/ST & PH Candidates)

Notably, the TS LAWCET & PGLCET -2024 Examination will be conducted on June 3, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- TS LAWCET 3YDC will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12 noon and TS LAWCET 5 YDC & TS PGLCET will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Registrations began on March 1, 2024.

