JAC Class 10th Matric Results 2024 awaited, check steps to download results and other important details
The JAC Matric results 2024 is expected to be out within April. Students can check the scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in once released.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the Class 10th or Matric examination results within April. A board official told HT Digital that the results are expected to be declared by the end of April.
Once released on the official websites of jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in, students will be able to check the results on the two websites using their roll codes and roll numbers.
Steps to check JAC 10th matric results:
- Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.
- Open the Matric result result link.
- Enter your credentials and log in.
- Check your result.
- Download your results and keep a printout for further need.
Notably, the matric exams were from February 6th to 26th, 2024. More than 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 (Matric) exam. The exams were conducted in the morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM.
Students will need to secure a minimum of 33% in the overall percentage.
It may be mentioned here that in 2023, JAC released the Matric results on May 23. The overall pass percentage was 95.38 percent in the matric exams.
