 JAC Class 10th Matric Results 2024 awaited, check steps to download results and other important details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

JAC Class 10th Matric Results 2024 awaited, check steps to download results and other important details

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 15, 2024 04:02 PM IST

The JAC Matric results 2024 is expected to be out within April. Students can check the scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in once released.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the Class 10th or Matric examination results within April. A board official told HT Digital that the results are expected to be declared by the end of April.

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results: Scores expected to be released within April. (HT File image)
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results: Scores expected to be released within April. (HT File image)

Once released on the official websites of jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in, students will be able to check the results on the two websites using their roll codes and roll numbers.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also read: Top scholarship programmes for Indian students planning to study abroad

Steps to check JAC 10th matric results:

  • Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.
  • Open the Matric result result link.
  • Enter your credentials and log in.
  • Check your result.
  • Download your results and keep a printout for further need.

Also read: JET Exam 2024: Registration ends today for Joint Entrance Test, Pre-PG, Ph.D entrance exams, link here

Notably, the matric exams were from February 6th to 26th, 2024. More than 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 (Matric) exam. The exams were conducted in the morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM.

Students will need to secure a minimum of 33% in the overall percentage.

It may be mentioned here that in 2023, JAC released the Matric results on May 23. The overall pass percentage was 95.38 percent in the matric exams.

Also read: AP ECET 2024 registration ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news on Education , AP Inter Results Live along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / JAC Class 10th Matric Results 2024 awaited, check steps to download results and other important details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On