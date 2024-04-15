Top scholarship programmes for Indian students planning to study abroad

Many Indian students dream of achieving academic excellence at world-renowned universities. The cost of international education can be a significant obstacle, but there hope! Numerous scholarships are available to talented Indian students, helping bridge the financial gap and turning those dreams into reality.

These scholarships come from a variety of sources, including the Indian government, universities abroad, and private foundations. They can be merit-based, need-based, or a combination of both, making them accessible to a wide range of qualified students. Below, we have enlisted a few scholarships that can ultimately assist an Indian student in fulfilling their dream of studying abroad.



Chevening Scholarship:

The Chevening Scholarship, awarded by the Government of the UK, is a prestigious opportunity for international students. Reserved for those with outstanding academic achievements, this scholarship facilitates a one-year postgraduate programme in the UK. Among its benefits are top-tier education, exposure to diverse cultures, and numerous other advantages.

Eligibility Criteria:

· An applicant must be an Indian citizen.

· An individual must have work experience of a minimum of two years, or 2,800 hours.

Great Education Scholarship:

In the academic year 2024–25, UK universities are offering a total of 26 prestigious postgraduate scholarships across a diverse array of subjects specifically tailored for students from India. Each of these scholarships, generously awarded by the respective universities, carries a minimum value of £10,000 directed towards covering tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course. What makes these scholarships even more impactful is the collaborative support they receive. They are made possible through joint funding from the UK government’s Great Britain Campaign, the British Council, and higher education institutions.

Eligibility Criteria:

· An applicant must be an Indian citizen.

· They should have an undergraduate degree with an interest in the proposed subject area.

· An applicant must be willing to attend a networking event for all UK-based GREAT scholars in order to discuss experiences and gather impressions of studying in the UK.



Inlaks Scholarship:

The Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarship empowers outstanding Indian students to pursue postgraduate studies abroad. This prestigious merit-based scholarship supports full-time Master& MPhil, or doctoral programmes at top universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and across Europe. The Inlaks Scholarship provides comprehensive financial backing, covering tuition fees, travel (including one-way airfare), health insurance, and living expenses. This allows scholars to focus entirely on their academic pursuits without financial worries.

Eligibility Criteria:

· A candidate should be an Indian citizen.

· He or she must not be over 30 years of age.

· A candidate should also have a bachelor’s degree from a reputed and accredited Indian university.



Microsoft Scholarships:

Microsoft offers scholarships to outstanding students who intend to pursue STEM degrees (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) in the USA, Canada, or Mexico. These scholarships can cover all or a portion of your tuition fees. To be eligible, you need to demonstrate both academic excellence and a strong interest in the software industry.

Eligibility criteria:

· An individual should have a good academic background.

· An applicant must be enrolled in the 4-year bachelor’s programme.



Fullbright Nehru Master’s Fellowship:

The desirable Fulbright-Nehru Master Fellowship, supported by the Indian government, is a highly competitive scholarship programme that allows excellent Indian students to study for master degrees at top universities and colleges in the United States. This fellowship provides comprehensive financial support, covering all your academic expenses. This includes tuition fees, round-trip airfare, a generous living stipend for your entire programme duration, and health insurance.

Eligibility Criteria:

· An individual must have completed their bachelor’s degree from a recognised Indian

university.

· They must have full-time professional work experience spanning at least three years.

· A candidate must demonstrate experience in leadership and community service.



Conclusion:

These scholarship programmes present Indian students with invaluable opportunities to pursue higher education abroad. Through these scholarships, an individual can transcend financial barriers and facilitate academic excellence. By taking advantage of these scholarships, talented individuals can access top-tier educational institutions, immerse themselves in diverse cultures, and develop the skills necessary to become leaders in their fields. Not only this, these scholarships provide hope to

Indian students who are pursuing their academic goals by pointing them in the direction of an endless future filled with life-changing opportunities.