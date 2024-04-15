JET Exam 2024: Registration ends today for Joint Entrance Test, Pre-PG, Ph.D entrance exams, link here

Agriculture University, Jodhpur will close the registration process for JET Exam 2024 on April 15, 2024. Candidates can apply for Joint Entrance Test, Pre-PG, Ph.D entrance exams through the official website of JET 2024 at jetauj2024.com. JET Exam 2024: Registration ends today for JET, Pre-PG, Ph.D entrance exams

As per the schedule, the last date for filling and submitting the online application form with late fee of ₹500/- is till April 18, 2024.

JET will be conducted as per schedule on June 2, 2024. The eamination will be conducted from 11 am to 1.10 pm. On the exam day the doors of examination centers will be opened for candidates at 09.30 AM and will be closed before 30 min of exam start time i.e. at 10:30 AM.

Pre-PG Entrance Examinations for M.Sc. (Horticulture, Forestry & Home Science/ Community Science) will be conducted as per schedule from 03.00 PM to 5:10 PM on June 2, 2024 at selected cities of the Rajasthan.

JET Exam 2024: How to apply

All the interested candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JET 2024 at jetauj2024.com.

Click on New registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is Rs. 1600/- + Bank charges (if any), for all the eligible candidates including those from outside Rajasthan except candidates belongs to SC/ST/SAP (40% and above disability) of Rajasthan. Rs. 1300/- + Bank charges (if any), for candidates of SC/ST/SAP (40% and above disability) of Rajasthan. Application form fee is to be deposited online only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JET.