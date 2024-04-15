 AP ECET 2024 registration ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
AP ECET 2024 registration ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 15, 2024 01:21 PM IST

AP ECET 2024 registration will end today, April 15, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will end the AP ECET 2024 registration process on April 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can check the direct link on the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

As per the official schedule, the correction window will open on April 25 and will close on April 27, 2024. The hall tickets will be available on the website to download from May 1, 2024.

AP ECET 2024 examination will be conducted on May 8, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The examination will be for 200 Marks with 200 Objective type questions.

Direct link to register for AP ECET 2024

AP ECET 2024: How to register

All the interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

  • Visit the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP ECET 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once registration is done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is 600/- for OC category, 550/- for BC category and 500/- for SC/ST category. The payment should be done through online mode.

The qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in APECET -2024 is 25% of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics) i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200. However, in the case of SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ECET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ECET 2024 registration ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here
© 2024 HindustanTimes
