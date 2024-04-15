State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has revised MHT CET 2024 exam dates for PCB group. The official update is available to all appearing candidates on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MHT CET 2024 exam dates for PCB group revised, details here

The official website reads, “MHT-CET 2024 (PCB Group) Examination will be conducted from 22/04/2024 to 30/04/2024 including 27th April 2024. Please Note.”

As per previous notice, MHT CET 2024 PCB group examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2024, which now has been revised.

PCB group examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be conducted at various centers across the state Maharashtra as well as outside Maharashtra states by Online mode (Computer Based Test) for PCM and PCB groups separately. The medium for examination shall be English / Marathi / Urdu for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. However, Mathematics paper shall be only in English only.

The admit card for PCB Group has been released and is available to candidates on the official website. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MHT CET 2024 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2024 admit card link for PCB group available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MHT CET PCM group examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 15 and 16, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.