WB Board Exams 2024: 10th, 12th results expected by mid-May, here’s how to download scores and important details

The West Bengal Board examination results for 10th (Madhyamik) and 12th are expected to be out by mid-May this year. This was informed by sources to HT Digital. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their scores on the official website wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in. West Bengal Class 10 and 12 board exam results expected to be out by mid-May, as told by sources to HT Digital. (HT File Image)

Students will be able to check their results using their roll number.

Once declared, the following steps can be used to check the results:

Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link for Class 10 or 12th results as required.

Log in with your credentials and click on submit.

Check your results. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

The original marksheets can be procured from the respective schools.

Details to look out for in mark sheet:

Name of the student

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks/Grades obtained

Percentage

Notably, the Class 10 matric exams were held from February 2 and 12, 2024, wherein over 8 lakh students appeared for the examination. Likewise, the class 12 board exams were held from February 16th to February 29th, 2024.

In 2023, the Class 10 results were declared on May 19, 2023. The overall pass percentage was 86.15%. Out of the total 6,82,321 students who appeared in the exam, 5,65,428 candidates passed the WB Madhyamik examination last year.

Similarly, the Class 12 Board exam results were announced on May 24, 2023. The overall pass percentage was 89.25 percent. Besides, a total of 8,24,891 candidates appeared for the Class 12 board exam last year, out of which 7,37,807 candidates passed the examination.

