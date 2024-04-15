 WB NMMS Result 2023-24 out, direct links to check district-wise merit lists - Hindustan Times
WB NMMS Result 2023-24 out, direct links to check district-wise merit lists

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 15, 2024 12:49 PM IST

Students and parents can check the WB NMMS results on the official website, scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

School Education Department, West Bengal, has announced results of the National Merit cum Means Scholarship (NMMS) examination, 2023. Students and parents can check the WB NMMS results on the official website, scholarships.wbsed.gov.in. The West Bengal government has uploaded the district-wise list of selected candidates along with their marks.

WB NMMS Result 2023-24 declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
WB NMMS result 2024: District-wise list of selected candidates

Before announcing results, the West Bengal School Education Department had released provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates till December 26. Candidates' feedback was taken into consideration for preparing the final answer key.

NMMS is a centrally sponsored scholarship scheme for students whose parental income is below 3.5 lakh per annum.

Students who study in government-recognised/government-aided schools/local bodies and government-sponsored schools, including Madrasahs without residential facility, can apply for the NMMS scholarship.

Further, they need to score at least 55 per cent marks in the Class 7 final examination to be eligible to apply for the scholarship. Five per cent relaxation has been given to SC, ST and disabled candidates.

News / Education / Exam Results / WB NMMS Result 2023-24 out, direct links to check district-wise merit lists
