WB NMMS Result 2023-24 out, direct links to check district-wise merit lists
Students and parents can check the WB NMMS results on the official website, scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.
School Education Department, West Bengal, has announced results of the National Merit cum Means Scholarship (NMMS) examination, 2023. Students and parents can check the WB NMMS results on the official website, scholarships.wbsed.gov.in. The West Bengal government has uploaded the district-wise list of selected candidates along with their marks.
WB NMMS result 2024: District-wise list of selected candidates
- Alipurduar Selected Candidates List
- Bankura Selected Candidates List
- Barrackpore Selected Candidates List
- Birbhum Selected Candidates List
- Cooch Behar Selected Candidates List
- Dakshin Dinajpur Selected Candidates List
- Darjeeling Selected Candidates List
- Hooghly Selected Candidates List
- Howrah Selected Candidates List
- Jalpaiguri Selected Candidates List
- Jhargram Selected Candidates List
- Kalimpong Selected Candidates List
- Kolkata Selected Candidates List
- Malda Selected Candidates List
- Murshidabad Selected Candidates List
- Nadia Selected Candidates List
- North 24 Parganas Selected Candidates List
- Paschim Bardwan Selected Candidates List
- Paschim Mednipur Selected Candidates List
- Purba Burdwan Selected Candidates List
- Purba Mednipur Selected Candidates List
- Purulia Selected Candidates List
- Siliguri Selected Candidates List
- South 24 Parganas Selected Candidates List
- Uttar Dinajpur Selected Candidates List
Before announcing results, the West Bengal School Education Department had released provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates till December 26. Candidates' feedback was taken into consideration for preparing the final answer key.
NMMS is a centrally sponsored scholarship scheme for students whose parental income is below ₹3.5 lakh per annum.
Students who study in government-recognised/government-aided schools/local bodies and government-sponsored schools, including Madrasahs without residential facility, can apply for the NMMS scholarship.
Further, they need to score at least 55 per cent marks in the Class 7 final examination to be eligible to apply for the scholarship. Five per cent relaxation has been given to SC, ST and disabled candidates.
