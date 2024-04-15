University of Strathclyde & British Council together are offering a scholarship

University of Strathclyde, Faculty of Engineering in partnership with the British Council and the GREAT Britain Campaign is offering one scholarship to students from either India, Malaysia or Thailand applying for postgraduate courses within the Faculty of Engineering. University of Strathclyde & British Council are offering students scholarship

According to a press release by the University of Strathclyde, the GREAT Scholarships programme, launched by the British Council along with 49 UK universities, supports postgraduate students from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam to access world-class UK higher education opportunities.

The scholarship programme offers financial support of a minimum of £10,000 to a student pursuing a one-year postgraduate course within the Faculty of Engineering at Strathclyde. The applicants should be passport holders of India, Malaysia or Thailand, mentioned the press release.

Number of scholarships:

1 scholarship available for students from either India, Malaysia or Thailand

Value:

£10,000

Deadline:

May 3, 2024

Duration:

One year MSc

Subject eligibility

Biomedical engineering, Chemical engineering, Civil & environmental engineering, Design manufacture & engineering management, Electronic & electrical engineering, Mechanical & aerospace engineering, Naval architecture ocean & marine engineering, Aeronautical engineering, Civil engineering, Environmental engineering, Mechanical engineering, Naval architecture, Ocean engineering, Renewable energy, Marine Engineering.

Eligibility Criteria:

There is 1 scholarship available to a student from either India, Malaysia, or Thailand.

To be considered applicants should typically have a 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree and have an offer for a postgraduate course within the Faculty of Engineering for September 2024 intake.

For more information, visit the official website.