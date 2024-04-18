WBJEE 2024 admit card releasing today on wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2024 Admit Card: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release admit cards of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2024) today, April 18. Candidates can download it from the exam website, wbjeeb.nic.in, once it is released. WBJEE 2024 application number and password will be required to download the admit card. WBJEE 2024 admit card today on wbjeeb.nic.in (Pic for representation)

“Downloadable Admit card of WBJEE 2024 will be available on and from 18.04.2024,” reads a message on the official website.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

How to download WBJEE 2024 admit card

Go to wbjeeb.nic.in. Open the WBJEE 2024 tab. Open the WBJEE 2024 admit card link. Enter your application number, password. Check and download the admit card.

After downloading your admit card, verify that your name, photo and signature have been printed properly and personal details (if any) are mentioned correctly. If there is any error, report it immediately to the exam-conducting authority.

The admit card will include guidelines for the exam day, including the dress code, allowed and banned items, required documents, and reporting time. Candidates should read it carefully.

The entrance test is scheduled for Sunday, April 28. There will be two shifts – paper 1 (Mathematics) will be from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The admit card download facility will remain active till 2 pm of the exam day.

WBJEE, the state-level entrance examination in West Bengal is a single-window opportunity for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture offered by universities, government colleges and self-financing engineering/technological institutes in the state.

After announcing the entrance test results, the board will hold common online counselling for admission to these courses.