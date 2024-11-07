University of Southampton Delhi invites applications for UG, PG courses

University of Southampton Delhi campus is inviting applications from interested candidates who want to pursue education with the varsity. The first application round closes on November 29, 2024 (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The courses offered at the University of Southampton’s India campus are exactly the same as those offered in the UK, with the same modules, assessment, and academic requirements. Students will graduate with the same degree at the India campus as they will do when studying the same degree in the UK, mentioned the university.

The following courses are open for the University’s first intake in August 2025 are:

Undergraduate programmes:

BSc Business Management

BSc Accounting & Finance

BSc Computer Science

BSc Economics

Postgraduate programmes:

MSc International Management

MSc Finance

“I chose the University of Southampton for its strong emphasis on hands-on learning and real-world experience, which has enriched my journey here immensely. The supportive faculty, the diverse student community, the enormous opportunities available and the vibrant campus life make every day an exciting experience," says 20-year-old Veydant Dixit, who is currently studying BSc degree in Marketing.

“We are thrilled to be opening our inaugural application round for what will become our very first intake of students at our University of Southampton Delhi campus. We have already had interest from many high calibre students and are looking forward to welcoming them to our new, state-of-the-art campus in Gurugram, Delhi," said Professor Andrew Atherton, Vice-President International and Engagement.

The University of Southampton is partnering with Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) to deliver the new campus, including enquiry admissions and enrolment services, mentioned the press release.

Important Dates:

The first application round closes on November 29, 2024

Students are expected to find out if they have been successful by mid-January 2025.

Two further admissions rounds are then expected to take place for 2025 entry.

For more information, visit the official website.

