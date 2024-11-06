Menu Explore
TN Chief Minister's Talent Search Examination Results 2024 out at dge.tn.gov.in, check details

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 06, 2024 08:40 PM IST

The test was conducted on August 4, 2024, to identify the potential of students of Class 11 in Government and Government Aided Schools and to motivate them.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu released the results of Tamil Nadu CM Talent Search Examinations 2024 on the official website.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website and submitting their login credentials like roll number and date of birth.
Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website and submitting their login credentials like roll number and date of birth. (File photo)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

As per an official notice issued by DGE, Tamil Nadu, the test was conducted on August 4, 2024, to identify the potential of students of Class 11 in Government and Government Aided Schools and to motivate them.

According to the official figures, a total of 1,03,756 students appeared for the examination, out of which 1000 students (500 male + 500 female) were selected. The selected students will be given a stipend of Rs.10,000 for 10 months (Rs.1000 per month) per academic year till graduation.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website and submitting their login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Steps to check TN Chief Minister's Talent Search Examination Results 2024:

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Look out for the link to check TN Chief Minister's Talent Search Examination Results 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials

Verify your result and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
