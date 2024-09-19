WBJEE BPharm 2024 Counselling: Schedule out, registration begins today at wbjeeb.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE BPharm 2024 Counselling Schedule. Candidates who want to apply for B.Pharma courses can check the schedule on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in. WBJEE BPharm 2024 Counselling: Schedule out, registration begins today

The registration process and payment of the registration fee will begin today, September 19, and will end on September 23, 2024. The choice filling, including choice locking, will be done from September 22 to September 23, 2024.

The round 1 seat allotment result will be released on September 25. Payment of the seat acceptance fee, reporting to the allotted institutes for document verification, and admission can be done from September 25 to September 28, 2024.

WBJEE BPharm 2024 Counselling: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in.

Click on WBJEE BPharm 2024 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEE B.Pharm has two rounds of counselling: Allotment and Upgrade. Candidates are allowed to register at the beginning of Round I. Registration for counselling is required to secure a seat. Unregistered candidates will not be considered for seat allocation in any round.

The registration fee for Round-1 counselling is Rs. 500/-, which is non-refundable under any circumstance. The payment should be made online.

This counselling round is held for admission to the Pharmacy course (B.Pharm.) of various self-financing Institutions/colleges/Universities in West Bengal based on the valid rank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.