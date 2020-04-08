e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AKTU postpones UPSEE 2020 May 10 exam

AKTU postpones UPSEE 2020 May 10 exam

UPSEE 2020 postponed: AKTU on Wednesday decided to postpone its May 10 state entrance examination (SEE), the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) to fill up engineering seats in government and private engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

education Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:43 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
(Praful Gangurde)
         

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on Wednesday decided to postpone its May 10 state entrance examination (SEE), the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) to fill up engineering seats in government and private engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The new dates will be announced later, an official said.

AKTU vice-chancellor, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said the decision to postpone UPSEE was taken in the wake Covid-19 outbreak and 21 days of the lockdown that followed. He said the new dates will be announced later. The applicants may make changes if required any, in their online application form till April 14, he said.

More than 1.39 lakh candidates have deposited fees for the online examination till March 30, according to University administration. Last year, a total 1, 38,280 candidates had applied.

tags
top news
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19 ‘may’ cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO
Covid-19 ‘may’ cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO
Association of Radio Operators for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestion
Association of Radio Operators for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News