Bihar mulls introducing yoga studies in Universities

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:00 IST

The Bihar government will consider the proposal of introducing yoga in the syllabus at university level in a bid to popularise the ancient practice of physical and spiritual exercises. The announcement was made in the state assembly on Tuesday.

More importantly, the government also informed the house that fresh directives to district magistrates have been issued to strictly implement the Bihar Coaching Institute ( Control and Regulation Act, 2010) so that coaching institutes get registered under the act and follow the provisions of the law.

In context of yoga studies in higher educational institutions, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said the government was keen on taking positive action on the proposal. “The suggestion of introducing yoga in the syllabus of universities in the state is a good idea. The government will look into the proposal and hold discussions on it with the newly appointed Governor so that necessary steps could be taken for implementing the idea,” Modi said.

RJD’s Bhola Yadav , in his short notice question, had sought a reply as why yoga was not being taught at Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University although the institution was set up for preservation and popularisation of ancient practices.

The government, in its reply, said there was no such proposal of starting yoga as a course in higher educational institution as of now, which prompted the RJD member to corner the government as why the ancient practice was not being popularised in Bihar.

The RJD member also pulled up the government for not doing enough to popularise yoga even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken several initiatives to create awareness of the ancient art world wide. At this point, Modi intervened and assured the house of taking necessary steps.

In a question related to coaching institutes, parliamentary affairs minister Shravan Kumar told the house that a law already exists to regulate the coaching institutes so that students enrolled there get quality coaching and good infrastructure facilities. He said 900 coaching institutes had registered under the act from 2010 to 2019 and government was committed to take action against erring institutes on getting a complaint. “ We have so far not taken against any institute,” he said.

Sachindra Prasad Singh of the BJP, who raised the issue of growing absenteeism of students enrolled in middle and high schools in rural areas as private coaching institutes run the classes during school hours. However, the minister told that the house government had no proposal to take action against coaching institutes running the centres during school hours as there was no clause in the act specifying time duration for running coaching centres.

In last few years, coaching centres mainly for preparations of competitive examinations have mushroomed in Patna and other towns with enrolment of students having witnessed a steady rise. But , there have been complaints against institutes of charging high fees and not providing basic infrastructure to students like seating benches, water etc. A large number of institutes in Patna, run from dilapidated buildings and cramped rooms, in various localities of the city.

