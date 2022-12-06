Home / Education / Board Exams / Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE, BSEB, UPMSP, MPBSE & other boards
Live

Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE, BSEB, UPMSP, MPBSE & other boards

board exams
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 04:16 PM IST

Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet Live Updates: Many boards have released their date sheets, including Kerala, CISCE, PSEB, MPBSE. CBSE, BSEB, UPMSP and other board exams latest updates can be checked below. 

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE, BSEB, UPMSP & other boards latest updates
Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE, BSEB, UPMSP & other boards latest updates(PTI Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Board Exams 2023 season have already started with many boards, including CISCE, MPBSE, PSEB, CBSE releasing their exam date sheets for Class 10, 12 board exams. The Board Exams 2023 will be conducted by the respective board next year mostly in February-March. 

The CISCE has released the board exam datesheet and ICSE Class 10 exams will begin from February 27 and will end on March 29 and ISC or Class 12 exams will begin on February 13 and will conclude on March 31, 2022. 

Kerala Class 10 board exams will begin on March 9 and will end on March 29, 2023 whereas Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams will begin on March 10 and end on March 30, 2023 across the state at various exam centres. Similarly MP Board Exams will be conducted from March 1 to March 27 for Class 10 and Class 12 exams from March 2 to April 1, 2023. Check latest updates on exam time table, admit card, practical exams and more below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 06, 2022 04:16 PM IST

    MP Board Class 10 Exams: Details 

    The Class 10 board exams in the state will begin on March 1, 2023 and will end on March 27, 2023. The examination duration is for 3 hours which will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon.

  • Dec 06, 2022 04:12 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Board Exams: When to be conducted 

    Madhya Pradesh Board Exams datesheet has been released by the Board. The MPBSE Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2022 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted from March 2 to April 1, 2023. 

  • Dec 06, 2022 04:06 PM IST

    ISC Class 12 Exams: How to download datesheet

    Visit the official site of CISCE at cisce.org. 

    Click on ISC Class 12 Exams datesheet available on the home page. 

    A new PDF file will open. 

    Check the PDF file and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Dec 06, 2022 04:02 PM IST

    ICSE Class 10 Exams: From where to download datesheet

    ICSE Class 10 Exams datesheet was released last week. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download the date sheet through the official site of CISCE at cisce.org. 

  • Dec 06, 2022 03:56 PM IST

    CISCE Exams: ICSE, ISC exam datesheet out 

    CISCE exams will be conducted in February-March 2023. ICSE Class 10 exams will begin from February 27 and will end on March 29 and ISC or Class 12 exams will begin on February 13 and will conclude on March 31, 2022. Check details here 

  • Dec 06, 2022 03:52 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2023: How to download datesheet

    Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    Click on CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

    A new PDF file will open.

    Check the exam dates and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

  • Dec 06, 2022 03:47 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exams: From February 15 onwards 

    CBSE Board Exams datesheet has not been released, but the Board had earlier announced the exam dates. The Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 will begin from February 15, 2023 onwards. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exams

Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE, BSEB, UPMSP, MPBSE & other boards

board exams
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 04:12 PM IST

Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet Live Updates: Many boards have released their date sheets, including Kerala, CISCE, PSEB, MPBSE. CBSE, BSEB, UPMSP and other board exams latest updates can be checked below. 

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE, BSEB, UPMSP & other boards latest updates(PTI Photo)
Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE, BSEB, UPMSP & other boards latest updates(PTI Photo)

Karnataka SSLC 2023 final date sheet released, check detailed exam schedule here

board exams
Published on Dec 05, 2022 05:54 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC 2023 final date sheet released at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC 2023 final date sheet released, check detailed exam schedule here(HT file)
Karnataka SSLC 2023 final date sheet released, check detailed exam schedule here(HT file)

Kerala SSLC 2023 time table released, check detailed date sheet here

board exams
Published on Dec 05, 2022 03:45 PM IST

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final examinations 2023 in Kerala will be held from March 9 till March 29, 2023

Kerala SSLC 2023 time table released, check detailed date sheet here
Kerala SSLC 2023 time table released, check detailed date sheet here

Ahead of board exam, CBSE seeks participation of students in Pariksha Pe Charcha

board exams
Published on Dec 04, 2022 12:48 PM IST

Parikshasa Pe Charcha is an annual event where the Prime Minister interacts with students ahead of their board exams, answers their questions on career and education, and shares tips to overcome exam stress. Class 9-12 students can participate in it.

Ahead of board exam, CBSE seeks participation of students in Pariksha Pe Charcha
Ahead of board exam, CBSE seeks participation of students in Pariksha Pe Charcha

CBSE Exam Dates 2023 LIVE: Updates on Class 10, 12 time table

board exams
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 03:49 PM IST

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 time table is expected to be released soon. Candidates can check the latest updates on exam date, timings and other details below. 

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live:(Deepak Gupta/HT File Photo)
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live:(Deepak Gupta/HT File Photo)

MP Board Exams 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 time table revised, check new dates

board exams
Published on Dec 02, 2022 07:38 PM IST

MP Board Exams 2023 revised time table has been released. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.

MP Board Exams 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 time table revised, check new dates (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)
MP Board Exams 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 time table revised, check new dates (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023: CISCE releases Class 10, 12 exam schedule on cisce.org

board exams
Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:20 AM IST

ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023 has been released. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 exam schedule below or on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023: CISCE releases Class 10, 12 exam schedule on cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023: CISCE releases Class 10, 12 exam schedule on cisce.org

CBSE date sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 board exams likely this month

board exams
Published on Dec 01, 2022 09:52 AM IST

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exam 2023 date sheet will be released on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 date sheet soon on cbse.nic.in
CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 date sheet soon on cbse.nic.in

Delhi: Class 10, 12 pre-board exams in govt schools from Dec 15

board exams
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 10:43 AM IST

According to the guidelines, no student will be allowed to submit answer sheets before the completion of the exam, and only 24 students will be allowed to be seated in one classroom.

Delhi: Class 10, 12 pre-board exams in Delhi govt schools from Dec 15(File Photo)
Delhi: Class 10, 12 pre-board exams in Delhi govt schools from Dec 15(File Photo)

CBSE Board Exams 2023: LOC data correction window to open from Nov 30

board exams
Published on Nov 29, 2022 06:16 PM IST

CBSE Board Exams 2023 LOC data correction window to open on November 30, 2022. Schools can make changes in the data from tomorrow onwards.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: LOC data correction window to open from Nov 30(Deepak Gupta/HT File Photo)
CBSE Board Exams 2023: LOC data correction window to open from Nov 30(Deepak Gupta/HT File Photo)

Registration for PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 begins

board exams
Published on Nov 29, 2022 03:28 PM IST

In Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi shares tips with students to overcome exam stress and answers their questions related to education and career.

Registration for PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 begins (ANI Photo)
Registration for PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 begins (ANI Photo)

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 time table released, exams from March 9-29

board exams
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 10:26 AM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 time table released by KSEEB. Exams will be held from March 9 to 29.

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023 time table released, begins on March 9(Kunal Patil/HT file)
Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023 time table released, begins on March 9(Kunal Patil/HT file)

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Board Exams 2023 dates out, begins on March 10

board exams
Published on Nov 24, 2022 03:01 PM IST

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Board Exams 2023 dates have been released. The exams will begin on March 10 and will end on March 30, 2022.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Board Exams 2023 dates out, begins on March 10(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Board Exams 2023 dates out, begins on March 10(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Kerala SSLC exam 2023 from March 9: Education Minister

board exams
Updated on Nov 24, 2022 03:18 PM IST

Kerala SSLC exam 2023 will begin on March 9. Dates for Plus Two exams have also been announced.

Kerala SSLC exam 2023 from March 9, check Plus Two dates here(HT file)
Kerala SSLC exam 2023 from March 9, check Plus Two dates here(HT file)

UP Board 12th Exam 2023: UPMSP releases model papers for Inter exam, link here

board exams
Published on Nov 23, 2022 09:19 AM IST

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023: Download Class 12 model question papers from upmsp.edu.in or use the link given here.

UP Board 12th Exam 2023: UPMSP releases model papers for Inter exam, link here(HT file)
UP Board 12th Exam 2023: UPMSP releases model papers for Inter exam, link here(HT file)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out