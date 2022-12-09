Home / Education / Board Exams / Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 Time Table: Class 10 date sheet released, check here

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 Time Table: Class 10 date sheet released, check here

Published on Dec 09, 2022 08:14 AM IST

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 time table has been released. Candidates can check the Class 10 datesheet below.

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 Time Table: Class 10 date sheet released, check here
Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 Time Table: Class 10 date sheet released, check here (HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Assam Board has released Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 Time Table. The Class 10 exam time table has been released by State Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu on his official Twitter page.

The Class 10 or HSLC examination will begin on March 3 and will conclude on March 20, 2023. The examination will begin with English language paper and will conclude with Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Nepali, Arabic and Persian papers.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. 5 minutes extra time will be given to students to read the question paper before the commencement of the exam.

The practical examination 2023 will be conducted on February 24 and February 25, 2023. The practical exams will be conducted in the examination centre from where the candidates will appear for the theory subjects for the same. The datesheet can be checked below.

