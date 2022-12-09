Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 Time Table: Class 10 date sheet released, check here

Assam Board has released Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 Time Table. The Class 10 exam time table has been released by State Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu on his official Twitter page.

The Class 10 or HSLC examination will begin on March 3 and will conclude on March 20, 2023. The examination will begin with English language paper and will conclude with Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Nepali, Arabic and Persian papers.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. 5 minutes extra time will be given to students to read the question paper before the commencement of the exam.

The practical examination 2023 will be conducted on February 24 and February 25, 2023. The practical exams will be conducted in the examination centre from where the candidates will appear for the theory subjects for the same. The datesheet can be checked below.

Important notification on HSLC exam 2023. The Assam HSLC exam will be held from March 03, 2023 to March 20, 2023.



