MP Board Exams 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 time table revised, check new dates

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has revised the MP Board Exams 2023 time table. Candidates who will appear for the MPBSE Class 10, 12 examination next year can check the time table below.

The Class 10 board exams in the state will begin on March 1, 2023 and will end on March 27, 2023. The examination duration is for 3 hours which will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon. The Class 12 board examination will commence on March 2, 2023 and will end on April 1, 2023. The exam duration is for 3 hours.

Candidates who will appear for the examination will have to reach the exam centre 1 hour prior to the commencement of the examination. The examinees will have to reach the exam hall by 8.30 am on all exam days and the Board will not allow any candidate after 8.45 am.

The Board will distribute the question papers 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. The other details can be checked by candidates through the detailed PDF file given below.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023