ICSE, ISC results tomorrow at 3 pm, CISCE confirms

The CISCE has confirmed that the ICSE and ISC results will be released tomorrow, July 24 at 3 pm. "The results of the class 10 and class 12 year 2021 examinations will be declared on Saturday, 24 July, at 3 pm," the CISCE has said.

The results will be released on the official website of the Council.

"The ICSE and ISC results will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS. The tabulation registers will be made available for schools through careers portal," the Council has informed affiliated schools.

No rechecking of answer copies this year: CISCE

Students can log on to cisce.org, results.cisce.org to download the result.

There will be no rechecking of answer copies this year, the CISCE says, as students have been given imputed marks.

This year, the board exams could not be held and the results have been prepared following an alternative marking scheme.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet finalised the result dates. The Board has extended the deadline of finalising class 12 marks till July 25. Class 10 students are requesting the board to finalise the result.